Fresh structural snag shuts Gammon Bridge for 48 hrs, DDMA issues diversion

Silchar, Dec 12: The Gammon Bridge on National Highway 6 has been closed for 48 hours after district authorities ordered an emergency shutdown to facilitate repair work on a newly detected structural issue.

The closure, effective from 6 pm on December 12 to 6 pm on December 14, comes following a report from NHIDCL engineers indicating the need for urgent attention to one of the bridge’s components.

The bridge earlier reopened in July following extensive repairs spanning 55 days and costing Rs 2.75 crore.

According to an official communication received by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar, engineers from the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) reported the failure of a critical bearing of the bridge.

The defect caused a noticeable dip of nearly three inches at one of the joints, prompting an urgent call for repair or replacement to prevent further damage.

Though NHIDCL has not yet issued a detailed public explanation, the assessment was enough for district authorities to move swiftly.

Acting under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Additional Deputy Commissioner Roktim Boruah, ACS, who is also the CEO of the DDMA, issued an order mandating the complete suspension of vehicular movement across the bridge during the repair window.

Pedestrians are still allowed to cross, but the administration clarified that the shutdown is essential to “enable urgent repair and ensure the safety of the bridge structure.”

The order received formal approval from the District Commissioner, Cachar.

The district administration has rolled out a diversion plan to manage traffic during the shutdown.

All vehicles have been directed to use the Kalain–Khambarbazar–Bihara–Baburbazar–Borkhola route along NH-27, as it adheres to the axle-load restrictions prescribed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Meanwhile, the Silchar–Kalain Road (SH-38) remains open only to light motor vehicles, passenger cars, and goods carriers weighing below fifteen metric tonnes to ensure that vulnerable stretches are not overloaded.

Commuters have been advised to strictly follow the diversion to avoid congestion and minimise disruption.

To maintain law and order and support emergency needs, SDRF teams have been stationed at Siddeswar and Latimara Ghats.

The Superintendent of Police, Cachar, has deployed personnel across several key points, including Kargil Point near E&D Colony, Khambar Bazar, Baburbazar near the RCC Bridge, and Bhangarpar near the Bailey Bridge.

The Circle Officer of Katigorah Revenue Circle has been appointed Overall In-Charge of the temporary ghats and ground-level supervision.

CQRT members and Aapda Mitra volunteers have also been assigned to assist in implementing safety measures and managing public movement.

The latest shutdown has intensified public concerns, particularly among traders, transporters, and daily commuters who have faced repeated disruptions due to the bridge’s recurring structural issues.

With the Gammon Bridge serving as a vital artery for movement across Barak Valley, residents are urging authorities to pursue a long-term solution to stabilise the structure and ensure uninterrupted connectivity.