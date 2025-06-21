Gammon bridge repairs in Katigorah progressing steadily, will complete by July 20

Silchar, June 21: Assam Cabinet Ministers Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul visited two key sites, Katigorah’s Gammon Bridge and Bhangarpar, on Friday to assess ongoing restoration efforts.

The Gammon Bridge at Katigorah, which collapsed under the weight of overloaded trucks, is currently under repair by the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The collapse had severely affected traffic on the vital route. However, both ministers expressed optimism that the bridge will be fully functional by July 20, the official deadline for completion.

Minister Kaushik Rai, after reviewing the site with NHIDCL officials and local residents, said, “Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing every step of the repair work. We are committed to restoring uninterrupted connectivity in Barak Valley. As of now, the bridge is about 50% repaired. If all goes well, NHIDCL should complete the work by the deadline.”

Meanwhile, in Bhangarpar, where the bridge over the Harang river on the Silchar-Kalain road collapsed on June 17 at midnight, construction of a Bailey bridge is progressing swiftly. Minister Krishnendu Paul, speaking to The Assam Tribune, said that dismantling of the old structure began on Friday night and the Bailey bridge is expected to be completed in about 10 days.

“Work is gaining momentum. Materials for the Bailey bridge are being procured from Jharkhand and other locations. Honourable Chief Minister has also directed the PWD Chief Engineer Sanjib Shyam to prepare for a permanent bridge while ensuring that temporary arrangements are completed without delay,” said Paul.

In an additional relief measure, the state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for restoration of the alternate Ronghor route, which is being developed to facilitate light vehicle movement and minimize disruption to public life.

A magisterial inquiry into the Harang river bridge collapse is being conducted by the Cachar District Administration.

The report is expected within a week, after which necessary actions will be initiated.