Floodwaters wash away bridge in Bhakat Chapori, residents demand immediate action

Guwahati, April 25: The residents of Bhakat Chapori in Majuli are facing severe distress after the only bridge that connected their community to the rest of the region was swept away by the rising waters of the Brahmaputra River. The wooden bridge, which had been built by the villagers themselves with their own donations, was their only lifeline for transportation, enabling the people of 17 villages to cross the river, especially during the flooding season.

But this year, the relentless rise of the Brahmaputra has inundated the area, washing away the wooden bridge and leaving the villagers isolated once again. “When there is a government present, the people of Bhakat Chapori shouldn’t be in such distress,” said a resident, emphasizing the dire situation they find themselves in as patients, students, and other residents now struggle to cross the river.

For years, the residents of Bhakat Chapori have fought for a permanent solution to their connectivity issues. The wooden bridge, which was supposed to serve as a temporary solution, had collapsed. In response, the community repeatedly demanded a pucca (permanent) bridge.

This request led to the laying of a foundation stone for a new bridge by local MLA Bhuwan Gam in January 2025. However, despite the passage of months, there has been no progress in terms of actual construction. The area still sees no construction materials, and the promised bridge remains nothing more than an unfulfilled promise.

“People have waited for years for a bridge that could end their daily struggle with the river, but no action has been taken. Now the floods have washed away even the temporary structure we had,” said another local resident.

The flooding situation has left people unable to carry out even the most basic tasks. School children and college students, whose lives are already disrupted by the lack of infrastructure, now face an even greater challenge in reaching their schools and colleges.

The situation has led to rising frustration and anger among the villagers, who feel neglected by their elected representatives and the government. The wooden bridge, which had been in place for two years, was poorly constructed and could not withstand the rising floodwaters of the Brahmaputra.

Once the water level rose, the bridge was soon washed away, and with it, the last semblance of connectivity that the region had.

In response to the devastation, the local community has raised strong protests, demanding immediate action.

"We have been promised a permanent bridge by the authorities, but even after the flooding, no construction has begun. It’s not just a bridge we’re asking for – we need a lifeline that allows us to live with dignity," said one of the protesters, echoing the sentiments of many others in the region.

The floodwaters of the Brahmaputra continue to wreak havoc in the region, further highlighting the urgent need for permanent infrastructure solutions that can withstand the harsh conditions. The previously planned pucca bridge, which was supposed to provide relief, remains stalled, with no action from the government despite assurances made by MLA Bhuwan Gam in January.

As floodwaters continue to rise, the community is demanding that their elected representatives fulfill their promises and prioritize the construction of a permanent bridge.

In an earlier report dated April 22, The Assam Tribune had covered the state of the previously constructed pucca bridge that was washed away by the Brahmaputra's rising waters, bringing further attention to the dire need for proper infrastructure in the region.