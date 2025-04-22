In Majuli’s Bhakat Chapori, a pucca bridge remains a distant dream for 17 villages

Majuli, April 22: In the heart of Assam’s river island district Majuli, the cries of 17 remote villages in Bhakat Chapori remain unheard. Despite repeated promises by successive governments, these villages still await a pucca bridge that would connect them to essential services—most importantly, emergency healthcare. The absence of this basic infrastructure has become a life-threatening issue for thousands.

The only access point—a now-collapsed wooden bridge constructed just two years ago—was the result of alleged poor construction quality and administrative negligence. After it gave way, local residents constructed a makeshift bamboo bridge to stay connected with the outside world. But that, too, is in a precarious condition and unfit for regular or emergency use.

In January 2025, local MLA Bhabhan Gam ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for a pucca bridge, bringing a flicker of hope. However, four months later, the site remains untouched—no construction materials, no machinery, not even a signboard indicating any forthcoming work. The foundation stone now stands as a silent reminder of broken promises.

“We are forced to carry patients in our arms across bamboo bridges. Ambulances can’t reach us, and sometimes we lose precious hours trying to get help,” said a local resident, visibly frustrated with the decades of government inaction. “It’s not just about convenience. It’s about life and death," he added.

An All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) member from the area voiced similar concerns.

“The wooden bridge deteriorated in just two years due to poor construction. After several protests, the government laid a foundation stone in January, but that’s all. No actual work has begun. With the monsoon approaching, the situation is going to get worse. We urge the government to act before it’s too late," he said.

The plight has also raised questions about the role of political parties, who seem to visit the region only during election campaigns. With the panchayat elections approaching, residents express skepticism over political motives and fear the issue might again be reduced to hollow rhetoric.

With the rainy season looming, the window for action is rapidly closing. It is yet to be seen whether the administration will respond to the urgency or allow another season of despair to pass in Majuli’s forgotten corner.