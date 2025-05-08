Five former NDFB leaders shifted from Guwahati jail amid renewed push for release

Chirang, May 8: Five leaders of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), who were imprisoned at the Guwahati Central Jail in connection with pending CBI cases, were brought to the Bodoland Guest House in Kajalgaon, the district headquarters of Chirang, under tight security on Thursday.

Following discussions between the Centre, the state government, and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration, the process of withdrawing cases against the NDFB leaders and members currently in prison is underway.

Efforts are also being made to resolve pending NIA and CBI cases through the Supreme Court. “We have been trying to bring our leaders home. On May 1 we asked the Chief Minister for their release in New Delhi, and they promised to release them within one week. We are hopeful that in future more members will be released,” said Danshrang Narzary, former editor of NDFB welfare society.

The NDFB leaders brought to Chirang today are the outfit’s Vice President Rifikhang Goyari, alias Rajen; Deputy Army Chief George Boro, alias Jingkhang; Ajay Basumatary, alias Augai; Khourangsar Basumatary, alias Khargeswar; and Raju Sarkar.

They were brought under heavy security cover and are being kept at a guest house under strict surveillance.

Earlier in January the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), ahead of the fifth Bodo Peace Accord Day, demanded the release of 66 former NDFB members from the Central Jail and the withdrawal of all pending cases.

It may be mentioned that the NDFB outfit, under the leadership of Ranjan Daimary, had carried out several attacks in Assam, including the 2008 bomb blast in Guwahati, which is observed as a "Black Day" every year on October 30. The serial blasts, which killed over 80 people, remain a tragic chapter in Assam’s history.