ABSU demands release of 66 NDFB members ahead of Bodo Peace Accord Day

Kokrajhar, Jan 22: Ahead of the fifth Bodo Peace Accord Day on January 27, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has demanded the release of 66 former National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) members from the Central Jail and the withdrawal of all pending cases.

“On the occasion of Republic Day and Bodo Peace Accord Day, we demand the release of the 66 NDFB members. They have been in custody for 15-16 years, and trials are still ongoing at the NIA. We believe it is now pointless. Today, we urge the Centre and state government to release them,” stated ABSU president Dipen Boro, on Wednesday.

The NDFB outfit, under the leadership of Ranjan Daimary, had carried out several attacks in Assam, including the 2008 bomb blast in Guwahati, which is observed as a "Black Day" every year on October 30. The serial blasts, which killed over 80 people, remain a tragic chapter in Assam’s history.

Boro also announced that the Bodo Peace Accord Day would be observed at the Kashikotra Higher Secondary Playground in Chirang district.

“During the event, several dignitaries, including the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Bodo, will be present,” he added.

The programme will include flag hoisting by ABSU, a floral tribute to Bodofa, homage to the Bodoland “martyrs”, the release of pigeons for peace and prosperity and a rally for peace.

“A grand open discussion on ‘Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and the Dream for Building a Vibrant Bodo Community’, will take place on January 27,” added Boro.

Organisers have invited all Bodo organisations to unite under one umbrella, with 3,000 delegates expected to participate from ABSU, Ex. NDFB Welfare Association, United Boro People Organisation and former leaders of various organisations.