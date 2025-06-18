Enquiry initiated to examine causes behind Bhangarpar bridge collapse in Cachar

Silchar, June 18: Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Mines and Minerals and Barak Valley Development, Kaushik Rai on Wednesday confirmed that the Cachar district administration has initiated an inquiry to determine the causes behind the collapse of the bridge along the Silchar-Kalain highway in early hours on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Minister Rai said that the District Commissioner has initiated an inquiry into the matter and FIRs have been filed against vehicles that were plying on the bridge, which had a load-bearing capacity of only 40 tons.

He further informed that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), with assistance from the Indian Army will construct a bailey bridge within the next 10 days’ to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Rai clarified that the bridge was repaired at a cost of Rs 68 lakhs.

“I am not sure why it has been said that the bridge was repaired with over Rs 1 crores. The repair cost was Rs 68 lakhs,” Rai told The Assam Tribune.

As a temporary measure, a 2 km diversion alternate route has been opened for traffic movement. “However, vehicles weighing over 10 tons will not be permitted this alternate route,” the Minister maintained.

The Minister also informed that he will visit the affected site on Thursday to assess the situation.

The incident occured around 2 am on Wednesday at Bhangarpar, severing crucial road connectivity between the Barak valley and neighbouring states Tripura and Mizoram. The bridge, which spanned the Harang River, had been reopened to the public only a month ago following repairs.

During the collapse, two stone-laden trucks plunged into the river, however, the police confirmed that no lives were lost.

Following the incident, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta rushed to the site to assess the damage.

SSP Mahatta said that rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) began immediately and an adjacent road was identified to allow limited movement for smaller vehicles.

District Commissioner Yadav confirmed that efforts are underway to install a bailey bridge to restore connectivity along the Silchar-Kalain National Highway.