Bridge on Silchar-Kalain highway falls month after Rs 1.37-Cr repair; sparks outrage

Silchar, June 18: A bridge on the Silchar-Kalain National Highway at Bhangarpar collapsed around 2 am on Wednesday, causing complete disruption of road connectivity in the Barak Valley and adjoining states of Tripura and Mizoram.

The bridge, which spanned the Harang River, had been reopened for public use only a month ago following repairs that reportedly cost Rs 1.37 crore.

During the collapse, two stone-laden trucks plunged into the river, however, the police confirmed that no lives were lost.

Following the incident, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta rushed to the site to assess the damage.

SSP Mahatta said that rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) began immediately and an adjacent road was identified to allow limited movement for smaller vehicles.

District Commissioner Yadav said that a Bailey bridge is likely to be installed to restore connectivity along the Silchar-Kalain National Highway, following the collapse of the existing structure.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Yadav said, “We’re exploring the option of installing a Bailey bridge. While a 100-ft span is available locally, the collapsed bridge measures 130 ft. So, the required materials will have to be sourced from either Guwahati or Kolkata, which could take at least 10 days. But we are going ahead with the Bailey bridge plan.”

He also informed that an alternative route with a 2-km diversion has been opened for light vehicles, though heavy vehicles will not be allowed on it.

Meanwhile, the collapse has brought the region’s fragile infrastructure into sharp focus.

The Silchar-Kalain route serves as a temporary lifeline while the main Katigorah Gammon Bridge on NH-6 remained closed for repairs. With both routes now compromised, the Barak Valley and nearby states have been left virtually cut off from the rest of Assam and beyond.

Borkhola MLA Misbahul Islam Laskar, who visited the site, criticised the agencies responsible for the bridge’s repair, calling the collapse a result of negligence and failure to ensure proper quality control.

As of now, authorities are working to redirect traffic through alternative routes and ensure essential services continue. However, the long-term impact on connectivity and public trust is expected to linger.