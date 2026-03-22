'Efforts made to keep me out': Sherman Ali after AITC Mandia ticket

Guwahati, Mar 22: The All Indian Trinamool Congress (AITC) has stirred fresh political churn in Assam, releasing its second list of candidates and fielding controversial former Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed from Mandia, even as it withdrew the candidature of its state senior vice-president Dulu Ahmed from Chamaria.

The list, announced on Sunday, names seven candidates, taking the party’s total to 17 so far after its first batch of 11 nominees. But the move has also exposed cracks within the opposition camp.

Ali hit out at rival leaders, alleging resistance from within the alliance. He claimed that Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia had submitted a written note stating he would resign if Sherman Ali was fielded in Mandia under any “friendly contest” arrangement.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi is also learnt to have opposed his candidature, reportedly expressing reluctance to remain in an alliance that accommodates him. “I am severely hurt by these moves,” Sherman Ali said.

“From what I know, Congress Mandia candidate Abdul Khalek is so afraid of a friendly contest that he spent crores to ensure I did not get a ticket,” he alleged.

“I am a resident of Assam, yet no party accepted me. What was my fault? With a grieving heart, I have joined AITC,” he added.

Ali’s entry into the AITC marks a swift political turn. A three-term MLA who remained suspended from the Congress for much of his tenure over alleged disciplinary issues, he had earlier joined Raijor Dal this month.

However, after being denied a ticket in its final list, he switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, which promptly fielded him from Mandia.

Apart from Mandia, the TMC’s second list includes Rojy Ahmed (Hajo-Sualkuchi), Avijit Mazumdar (Guwahati Central), Inus Kumar Kandan (Chabua-Lahowal), Paresh Borah (Mariani), Parimal Ranjan Roy (Karimganj North), and Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South).

The party also confirmed the withdrawal of Dulu Ahmed’s candidature from Chamaria, issuing an amendment to its first list.

The latest developments underline intensifying political manoeuvring ahead of the nomination deadline, with friction within Opposition ranks coming into sharper focus as parties scramble to lock in candidates.

With inputs from PTI