Mamata Banerjee led AITC releases first list of 17 candidates for Assam Polls

Guwahati, March 21: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, marking its formal entry into the state’s electoral contest.

The list, released by the Assam Pradesh unit under the leadership of party chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday, includes candidates across Lower Assam, Upper Assam and Barak Valley constituencies.

A key highlight of the announcement is the candidature of Assam Pradesh Trinamool Congress Sr. Vice-President Dulu Ahmed, who will contest from the Chamaria constituency.

His entry sets up a multi-cornered contest, as the Indian National Congress has fielded Rekibuddin Ahmed from the same seat, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Imdad Husaain is also in the fray.

Among other prominent candidates named in the list are Udangsri Narzary from Baokhungri, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara, Arif Akhtar Ahmed from Jaleswar, Kaushik Ranjan Das from Abhayapuri, Kalyani Kalita from Bajali, Bhoglal Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Bikash Nath Yogi from Palasbari, Amirul Islam from Barkhetri, Rajan Chouhan from Goreswar and Hare Krishna Deka from Mangaldai.

In Upper Assam, the party has fielded Jiten Nag from Digboi and Dilip Moran from Makum, while in Dhemaji (ST), Narendra Kumar Paw has been nominated.

In the Barak Valley region, Tapas Das (Udharbond), Fazlur Rahman Laskar (Katigorah) and Shahajahan Laskar (Sonai) have been named.

With this list, the Trinamool Congress has signalled its intent to expand its footprint in Assam, setting the stage for multi-cornered contests in several constituencies across the state.