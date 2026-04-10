Dhubri's 50.02 % pass rate exposes deep-rooted educational challenges

Dhubri, April 10: The below-average performance of Dhubri district in the HSLC Examination 2026 has once again brought underlying educational challenges into sharp focus.

With a pass rate of 50.02 per cent, significantly lower than the state average of 65.62 per cent, Dhubri continues to struggle to keep pace with better-performing districts.

Out of 25,855 students who appeared, only 12,933 managed to pass, reflecting a persistent gap in academic outcomes.

A closer look at the results reveals that while 2,738 students secured First Division, the majority of successful candidates fell into the Second Division (7,800) and Third Division (2,395) indicating broader concerns around quality of learning and performance levels.

Education stakeholders attribute the low success rate to a combination of infrastructural deficiencies, socio-economic constraints, and limited academic support systems in the district.

Many schools in Dhubri continue to face challenges such as inadequate facilities, shortage of trained teachers, and limited access to quality learning resources.

Socio-economic factors also play a crucial role, with a significant number of students coming from economically weaker backgrounds, often lacking access to private tuition, digital learning tools, and a conducive study environment.

Irregular attendance, early involvement in household responsibilities, and limited parental academic support further impact student performance.

There is also the need for stronger academic monitoring and targeted interventions, including remedial teaching, teacher training, and improved school infrastructure, to address the widening performance gap.

The contrast becomes more evident when compared to districts like Dima Hasao, which topped the state with a pass percentage of 88.23 per cent, highlighting disparities in educational outcomes across regions.

While Assam as a whole recorded an improvement in performance this year with the overall pass percentage rising by around 2.5 per cent, Dhubri’s results underline the urgent need for focused policy attention and sustained efforts to uplift educational standards in the district.

ASSEB Chairman R.C. Jain noted that although the overall trend shows progress, disparities remain.

“The number of candidates in the third division is gradually declining, indicating improvement. However, districts with lower performance require focused attention to ensure balanced educational growth across the state,” he said.