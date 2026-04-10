HSLC 2026 results declared: 65.62% pass rate recorded, Dima Hasao tops district list

Guwahati, April 10: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 on Friday, recording an overall pass percentage of 65.62 per cent, marking an improvement of around 2.5 per cent from last year.

This year, Jyotimoy Das from Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi (Bajali) secured the first position in the state. Akanksha Bhuyan of Ambikagiri Rai Choudhury Jatiya Vidyalaya, Biswanath secured the second position, while the third rank was jointly held by Jiya Farah Islam of Little Flower HS School, Dibrugarh, and Surajit Akhtar of Little Flowers School, Nalbari.

Out of 4,38,564 candidates who applied, a total of 4,29,249 students appeared in the examination, of which 2,81,701 candidates successfully passed. The number of absent candidates stood at 9,315, while 5 results were withheld and 135 candidates were expelled, according to official data.

Among successful candidates, 85,189 secured first division, 1,50,167 second division, and 46,345 third division, indicating a gradual decline in the number of students in the third division.

In terms of gender performance, boys recorded a pass percentage of 67.78 per cent, outperforming girls, who registered 63.96 per cent.

A total of 3,983 students secured distinction marks, while 13,681 students obtained star marks and 99,052 candidates achieved letter marks, reflecting a strong academic performance across the state.

Highlighting district-wise performance, Dima Hasao emerged as the top-performing district with an impressive pass percentage of 88.23 per cent, followed by Sivasagar (84.08 per cent) and Dibrugarh (78.46 per cent). On the other hand, Cachar recorded the lowest pass percentage at 49.13 per cent.

ASSEB Chairman R.C. Jain noted that the results indicate steady academic progress.

“A total of 4,38,564 students registered this year, with 4,29,249 appearing for the examination. Of them, 2,81,701 have passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 65.62. Notably, the number of candidates in the third division is gradually declining. Dima Hasao has recorded the highest pass percentage, while Cachar remains the lowest", he said.

He further informed that the compartmental examination will be conducted in May, and students who have failed in a maximum of three subjects and secured at least 170 aggregate marks will be eligible to appear.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu welcomed the improvement in results, stating, “The pass percentage this year stands at 65.62, which is about 2.5 per cent higher than the previous year, indicating positive progress in the education sector.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the successful candidates in a message shared online.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all students who have passed the HSLC 2026 examination. May this achievement open new doors of opportunity for you. Those who could not achieve the desired results should not lose hope through perseverance and determination, success will surely follow", Sarma shared on micro blogging website.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi extended his wishes.

“This success, achieved through dedication and effort, should guide students towards a brighter future. For those who fell short, continued hard work will lead to better outcomes", Gogoi shared on micro blogging website.