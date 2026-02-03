‘Culture nurtures unity’: Bhutan’s Queen Mother after ‘Soldier of Humanity’ honour

Kokrajhar, Feb 3: At a time when India and Bhutan are deepening bilateral engagement across sectors such as connectivity and trade, the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma ‘Soldier of Humanity’ Award, 2025 was conferred on Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, the Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Bhutan, on Tuesday.

At a ceremony held at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium of Bodoland University, the award was conferred on her by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

The award was presented in recognition of Bhutan Queen Mother’s lifelong contributions to humanitarian service, cultural preservation, women’s empowerment and compassionate leadership.

“This ceremony is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to human dignity, compassion, moral values and social justice,” the Governor said, adding that it was a privilege to welcome the Queen Mother on behalf of the people of Assam.

Accepting the award, Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck reflected on the enduring friendship between Bhutan and Assam and underscored the role of culture in nurturing human connections.

“High-level exchanges, such as the visit of the Assam Chief Minister in 2024, remind us that friendships, when nurtured with care, blossom into trust and meaningful collaboration,” she said.

The Queen Mother also spoke about Bhutan’s future vision, including the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

“This city is envisioned as a sacred space where economic vitality is balanced with spiritual harmony, where green innovation thrives alongside timeless values, and where our youth can pursue their dreams,” she said, adding that the heritage of the Bodo people and Bhutan’s ethos would naturally converge to foster sustainable prosperity and enduring friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary said the award goes beyond recognition and serves as a reminder of society’s responsibility towards human well-being.

“This award is more than an honour. It reminds us of our collective responsibility and commitment to humanity,” he said, adding that Bodoland and Bhutan share a strong historical bond rooted in shared rivers, culture and mutual respect.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Gelephu Mindfulness City Governor Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering, Assam Handloom and Textiles Minister U.G. Brahma and former BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, among other dignitaries.