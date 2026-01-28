Cracks in Asom Sonmilito Morcha as CPI opts for solo fight in seven seats

Guwahati, Jan 28: Cracks have surfaced within the Asom Sonmilito Morcha barely two months after the Opposition front announced a united fight against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The latest setback came on Wednesday with the Communist Party of India (CPI), a constituent of the Morcha, declaring that it would contest the polls on its own in seven Assembly constituencies.

The CPI said it would field candidates independently in Sivasagar, Nazira, Titabar, Morigaon, Dhakuakhana, Demow and Gauripur.

According to party sources, the proposed candidates include Bishwajit Saikia (Titabar), Dhiren Kachari (Dhakuakhana), Sheikh Mansoor Rahman (Gauripur), Sapan Deka (Morigaon), Krishna Gogoi (Demow) and Kanak Gogoi (Nazira).

In Sivasagar, four names, namely Subhasini Barua, Satyendra Gogoi, Adan Barua and Anup Gogoi, are under consideration.

CPI state secretary Kanak Gogoi said the names were recommended by the party’s district units and would be finalised once the election schedule is announced.

“Constituencies with single recommendations are not an issue. Where multiple names have been suggested, the party will take a decision after the announcement of the poll dates,” he told the press.

The CPI’s decision follows what the party described as a “lack of response” from the Congress on seat-sharing discussions.

Gogoi said the CPI had formally conveyed its preference for seven constituencies to the Congress on January 2, in line with decisions taken at a party meeting in Sivasagar on December 20.

“Over the last 25 days, there has been no response from the Congress. Meanwhile, we learnt that meetings were held with other Morcha allies such as Raijor Dal and the Assam Jatiya Parishad. We were also told that discussions were underway questioning the relevance of giving seats to the CPI. These developments have deeply upset us,” Gogoi said.

He, however, added that while the CPI remained open to adjustments if the Opposition bloc reached a consensus, the party is prepared to contest alone in the seven seats.

“If the Morcha agrees, we are willing to reconsider and even reduce the number of seats. But given what we have been hearing, we are preparing to fight independently. The CPI has been undermined,” he said.

The CPI was among seven parties that revived the Asom Sonmilito Morcha in November 2025, projecting a united platform to challenge the BJP over what they described as “atrocities and injustice”.

However, just two months later, the Opposition front appears to be under strain.

With the CPI opting for a solo contest, and allies Raijor Dal and the Assam Jatiya Parishad reportedly setting a January 31 deadline for the Congress to finalise seat-sharing arrangements, the Morcha’s cohesion is increasingly under question, raising doubts over the Opposition’s ability to mount a united challenge in the Assembly elections.