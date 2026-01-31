Congress renews Bharat Ratna push for Zubeen Garg; Gogoi writes to PM Modi

Guwahati, Jan 31: Jorhat Lok Sabha MP and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg be posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

In the letter, Gogoi said Garg’s untimely demise plunged not just Assam, but the entire Northeast and the nation into profound grief.

Describing Garg as a towering cultural figure, the MP underlined that his influence transcended regional boundaries, earning him admiration at the national and international levels.

Gogoi noted that he has consistently raised the issue across various platforms.

He recalled that on December 3, he had raised the demand in Parliament for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on the celebrated artist.

A day later, on December 4, he had also written to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, seeking details and clarification on the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death while he was in Singapore for a cultural programme.

Highlighting Garg’s unparalleled contribution to music and culture, Gogoi said the artiste played an extraordinary role in taking the Assamese language and the cultural identity of the region to national and global audiences.

The MP further pointed out that the outpouring of emotion witnessed across Assam and the Northeast following Garg’s passing, is a clear reflection of his immense popularity and cultural significance.

According to Gogoi, conferring the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Garg would not only honour an exceptional artiste but also stand as a meaningful national recognition of India’s rich and diverse cultural legacy.