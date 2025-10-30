Confer Bharat Ratna on Zubeen Garg; divert Post Malone fund to build university: AJP

Guwahati, October 30: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has urged the Central government to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, on late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, in recognition of his immense contribution to music, art and the Assamese identity.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Lamb Road on Thursday, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said Garg’s unparalleled artistic journey made him “a bridge between Assam and the rest of India”.

“Through his music and creative brilliance, he brought Assamese culture to the national and international stage, inspiring millions across generations. He is a symbol of unity, harmony and cultural pride,” Gogoi said.

The party noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had in the past conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously on eminent personalities and that Garg “deserves the same recognition for his unmatched service to India’s cultural heritage”.

The AJP also made a special appeal to the Centre to confer the award a day ahead of Garg’s birthday on November 18, calling it a befitting tribute to the late artiste.

In addition, the regional party demanded the cancellation of the upcoming Post Malone concert, scheduled for December 8 at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, urging that the funds allocated for the event be redirected to establish a university in Garg’s name.

“We demand that until Garg gets justice, the Post Malone concert on December 8 be cancelled. The government has alloted more than Rs 100 crore for the event and we urge that the amount be used to set up ‘Zubeen Garg University’ in Guwahati,” Gogoi said.

Reaffirming that Garg’s artistic and cultural legacy continues to unite the people of Assam, the AJP said he deserves not only the Bharat Ratna but also a lasting institutional tribute in his honour.