Congress raps Nagaon civic body for allegedly removing posters of APCC chief

Raha, May 2: Congress workers in Nagaon voiced strong objections on Monday after banners and posters welcoming newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi were allegedly taken down by the Nagaon Municipal Board.

The party’s local leaders alleged that the removal was a pre-planned move ahead of Gogoi’s visit to the district.

Nabajyoti Talukdar, Vice President of the APCC, condemned the action, claiming it was politically motivated and an attack on democratic values.

“We totally condemn the act by the Nagaon Municipal Board in taking down the posters of Gaurav Gogoi. BJP is not the only political party in the state. There are many other political parties in Assam. This is a democratic country,” Talukdar told The Assam Tribune, in Guwahati.

The Congress alleged that the civic body acted under pressure, anticipating Gogoi’s visit and aiming to undercut the party’s public outreach.

Meanwhile, Gogoi received a rousing welcome from party workers and supporters in the Raha constituency as he travelled from Nagaon to Morigaon.

Sounds of traditional dhol, pepa, gogona reverberated, marking Gogoi’s reception at Jamuguri Chariali, where hundreds gathered to greet him.

Speaking to the press, Gogoi said the Congress would prioritise the needs of the people and strengthen its base through grassroots engagement.

“We will work according to the people’s expectations, and grassroots workers will play a crucial role in this endeavour,” he said.

Gogoi also criticised the BJP government’s handling of the flood situation in Assam.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier remarks on creating artificial ponds to mitigate flooding, Gogoi remarked, “He had spoken about creating ponds to solve the flood crisis, but I have not seen any such ponds in the region.”

He further accused BJP ministers of prioritising personal interests over public welfare. “Some ministers here seem more focused on acquiring land in Guwahati and awarding big contracts for flyovers, rather than working for the people,” he said.

Gogoi concluded by stating that while the BJP may have the mandate, it has been spending more time criticising the Congress than delivering governance.