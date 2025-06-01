Gaurav Gogoi admits limited time in constituency, pledges more attention to Jorhat

Sivasagar, June 1: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, during his visit to Sivasagar on Sunday, acknowledged concerns regarding his limited presence in his constituency.

A day after BJP MP Pabitra Margherita termed him a “political tourist”, claiming that the people of Jorhat “hardly get to see him”, Gogoi admitted his limited presence in his constituency.

“I am not happy that I have been giving less time to my constituency. I have repeatedly requested my party leadership not to burden me with too many national responsibilities. My foremost duty is towards my constituents, and I intend to devote more time to them moving forward,” Gogoi said candidly, while addressing the press.

Gogoi’s admission came during his first major outreach programme since taking charge as the APCC president.

In a day packed with symbolic and strategic gestures, he held an interaction with senior citizens at Abarot Bhawan near Borpukhuri in Sivasagar, paid floral tribute at the statue of martyr Piyoli Phukan, offered prayers at the historic Shiva Doul, and joined a massive Congress procession in the town.

Reacting to questions about the Congress’ plans ahead, Gogoi stressed the importance of rebuilding the organisation from the ground level, especially after the underwhelming performance in the recent Panchayat elections.

“If we want to strengthen the opposition in Assam, we must first strengthen the Congress itself. We did not do well in the Panchayat elections and we have to fill in those gaps. A meeting will be convened soon in Guwahati with senior leaders to reflect on the lessons learned and to shape our future course,” he said.

Gogoi reaffirmed that the Congress continues to enjoy widespread public affection and support. “Even during the Lok Sabha elections, we witnessed a massive wave of support. That love from the people is our biggest strength as we prepare for the 2026 elections ahead,” he added.

He also stressed on modernising the party’s outreach in the digital age.

“We are taking every grievance of the people seriously and trying to serve better based on their feedback. Our digital engagement through social media and IT platforms is helping us stay connected with more people across Assam.”

Gogoi's visit was marked by strong public participation. The procession, which began at the Shiva Doul, saw a large turnout of Congress leaders, workers, and supporters, signaling a show of strength and unity under the new leadership.

On Monday, the newly appointed state Congress chief will meet party workers in Nagaon and then leave for Guwahati where he will go to the party headquarters.

He will meet party workers on Tuesday and officially take charge as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.