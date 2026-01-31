Congress’ ‘new’ Bor Axom masks bid to alter Assam’s identity: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 31: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, strongly questioned the Assam Congress’s use of the term “Notun Bor Axom” (New Greater Assam), asserting that the state’s identity had already been firmly established nearly 600 years ago by Swargadeo Chaolung Sui-Ka-Pha, the founder of the Ahom kingdom.

“They have been mentioning "Notun Bor Axom". What does this mean? Bor Axom was established by Sui-Ka-Pha almost 600 years ago. What does ‘new’ signify?” Sarma asked while addressing the press after unveiling a statue of the king at Notboma in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister alleged that the idea of a “Notun Bor Axom” implied attempts to alter Assam’s demographic character by integrating illegal immigrants.

“This means it is not about Sui-Ka-Pha’s Bor Axom. They want to integrate illegal immigrants and take in foreigners and Bangladesh nationals who entered Assam,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s position, Sarma asserted, “Our Greater Assam is what was established by Sui-Ka-Pha. We do not need a new Greater Assam.”

He also urged Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi to clarify his stand on the concept. “I request Gaurav Gogoi to help us understand and explain what he means by ‘new Greater Assam’,” the Chief Minister added.

Sarma’s remarks come in the backdrop of statements made by Gogoi, who on January 24 called for the creation of a “Greater Assam”, saying the Congress envisioned a state rooted in unity, development and dignity, as opposed to what he described as politics driven by fear and intimidation.

“Our aim is to build a greater Assam; a productive and progressive Assam,” Gogoi had said while outlining the party’s agenda ahead of the Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Sarma attended the Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrations in Guwahati, during which a statue of Swargadeo Chaolung Sui-Ka-Pha was unveiled at the Me-Dam-Me-Phi Kshetra in Notboma.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the efforts of the Central Me-Dam-Me-Phi Committee and Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita in realising the project.

“There was a dearth of statues of Sui-Ka-Pha in Guwahati. Today, that void has been filled. Those who come to Guwahati can now visit this Kshetra and pay their tributes,” Sarma said.