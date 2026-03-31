Congress kept Assam away from Delhi; BJP delivered growth: Rajnath in Tezpur

Tezpur, March 31: Highlighting security gains alongside rapid development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, said Assam has undergone a “remarkable transformation” from a state once grappling with insurgency to a key driver of growth in the Northeast.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Prithiraj Rava in the Tezpur Assembly constituency, Singh drew on his experience in handling national security to underline the decline in militancy and the impact of government policies in the region.

Referring to past challenges, he said insurgency in Assam between 2001 and 2015 was marked by sustained violence from multiple militant outfits, "with 313 incidents annually during that period".

“There was a time when Assam was known for militancy, insurgency, conflict and poverty. Today, these are no longer the issues associated with the state,” Singh said.

Citing the BJP government’s approach, he credited policy decisions and political will for improving the security situation.

“More than 7,500 militants have surrendered under the BJP government. This shows what the right policy and strong will can achieve,” he said, referring to initiatives taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Centre.

Singh said the “double engine” government has accelerated Assam’s development across sectors.

“It would not be wrong to say that Assam has become the engine of development for the entire Northeast,” he stated.

On the economic front, the Defence Minister claimed significant growth in the past decade.

“Assam’s economy has grown nearly threefold compared to what it was 10 years ago. From 2020 to 2025, the growth rate has been around 45%, as noted by the Reserve Bank of India,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the state’s future targets. “Assam has set a target of becoming a 150-billion-dollar economy by 2030, and I firmly believe this will be achieved,” Singh added.

Highlighting sectoral progress, he pointed to expansion in healthcare, infrastructure and connectivity.

“Earlier, there were only six medical colleges in Assam. Today, there are 14, with 10 more in the pipeline. The health budget has increased from around Rs 4,000 crore during the Congress period to nearly Rs 9,000 crore now,” he said.

He also noted improvements in air connectivity. “Before 2014, Assam had only seven air routes. Today, around 30 routes are operational, connecting the state more effectively with the rest of the country,” Singh said.

Attacking the Congress, the Defence Minister accused the previous governments of neglecting Assam and the Northeast.

“Congress kept Assam away from Delhi. It ignored the region’s aspirations and potential,” he alleged.

Contrasting approaches to border development, Singh said, “Congress called border villages the last villages of India. We consider them the first villages of the nation.”

Singh also highlighted the Centre’s continued engagement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi has given top priority to the Northeast. In the last 11 years, he has visited Assam around 30 times,” he said.

Expressing confidence ahead of the elections, Singh said the people of Assam have made up their minds.

“Considering the energy of the people, no force can stop the BJP-led NDA from forming the government again,” he asserted.