45% growth, crime control and mega projects transform Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam has emerged as the fastest-growing state economy in the country, with a growth rate of 45 per cent between 2020 and 2025, far outpacing the national average of 29 per cent, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while presenting a comprehensive account of the state’s progress across sectors.

Quoting Reserve Bank of India data, Sarma said Assam’s economy has expanded significantly, growing from around Rs 4 lakh crore to over Rs 7.41 lakh crore in the current financial year.

“Assam is steadily moving towards becoming a ‘Viksit’ state,” he said, adding that per capita income has risen sharply by 54 per cent, from Rs 1,03,371 in 2021 to Rs 1,69,185 after five years.

Crime control and law enforcement reforms

Highlighting reforms in policing and criminal justice, Sarma said Assam ranks first in the country in implementing the three new criminal laws.

“Crime reporting has reduced significantly. In 2021, over 1.33 lakh complaints were filed, whereas this year the figure stands at around 43,748,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted a marked improvement in investigation outcomes.

“Charge-sheeting has risen to 81 per cent, meaning 81 out of every 100 cases now reach court. The conviction rate has improved from just 6 per cent in 2021 to 26.38 per cent today,” he said, adding that Assam’s performance is steadily closing in on the national average of 35 per cent.

On the anti-drug drive, Sarma said narcotics worth nearly Rs 2,900 crore have been seized in the last five years. He also stated that nearly 2,000 foreign nationals have been identified and pushed back. “Going forward, we will ensure pushback within a week of identification,” he asserted.

Infrastructure expansion

The Chief Minister outlined a series of mega infrastructure projects transforming Assam’s connectivity.

After the Dhola-Sadiya and Bogibeel bridges, four new bridges over the Brahmaputra are under construction, including Guwahati–North Guwahati, Jorhat–Majuli, Palasbari–Sualkuchi, and the Dhubri–Phulbari bridge, which will be India’s longest.

“The Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge will open in February. The Palasbari–Sualkuchi and Dhubri–Phulbari bridges will be completed by 2027,” he said. The Guwahati Ring Road project has already commenced.

Sarma also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a 32-km elevated wildlife corridor in Kaziranga at a cost of Rs 6,957 crore, with land acquisition nearly complete.

The proposed Gohpur–Numaligarh underwater tunnel project has been expanded to include a railway line, increasing the cost from Rs 12,000 crore to nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

“Once completed, the distance between Kokrajhar and Gohpur will shrink from 240 km to just 35 km,” he said.

Other major projects include the Guwahati Airport–Jalukbari elevated corridor, development of a 60-acre aerocity with hotels and convention centres, and the Kokrajhar–Gelephu project, whose foundation stone is expected to be laid in February.

A railway wagon overhauling factory is also planned at Kokrajhar’s Basbari.

Health, power and education milestones

In healthcare, Sarma said the state is modernising Guwahati Medical College with assistance from the Asian Development Bank at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, while a new medical college will come up in Bongaigaon this year.

Assam is also set to inaugurate the Kapili hydroelectric project and add 350 MW of solar power to the grid, supported by pumped storage systems.

Calling cancer care a flagship initiative, Sarma said 17 cancer hospitals have been planned, nine of which are already operational.

“We are bringing a proton therapy machine worth Rs 500 crore to Assam. It is the first in any Indian state government hospital,” he said, adding that funding will come from CSR contributions, the World Bank and public resources.

Investment, jobs and welfare

Sarma said Assam has transformed into a key investment destination, citing recognition at the World Economic Forum in Davos alongside Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Major investments include the Rs 27,000-crore Tata semiconductor project, Rs 28,000 crore expansion at Numaligarh Refinery, and Rs 400 crore work by the Northeast Gas Distribution Company.

On employment, he said 1.46 lakh government jobs have already been provided, with the figure expected to cross 1.5 lakh soon.

“We are moving rapidly towards the target of two lakh jobs,” he said. Additionally, one lakh youths have been empowered to start enterprises without bank mortgage requirements.

Welfare coverage has also expanded significantly.

Orunodoi beneficiaries now stand at 38 lakh, while schemes supporting women have reached 32 lakh beneficiaries.

Under Mission Basundhara, land rights have been granted to three lakh people, and cashless medical treatment now covers 26 lakh families.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of Babu Asoni, a new financial assistance scheme aimed at supporting students pursuing higher education.

Under the scheme, postgraduate students will receive Rs 2,000 per month, while undergraduate students will be provided Rs 1,000 per month. The benefit will be extended to students from families with an annual parental income of up to Rs 4 lakh.

Sarma said the scheme, scheduled to roll out from February, is intended to ease the financial burden on students and encourage continuation of higher studies, particularly among youths from economically weaker backgrounds.

Describing the land rights bill for tea garden workers as transformative, Sarma said land acquisition has begun following the Governor’s assent.

“If tea garden managements do not cooperate, all incentives extended to them will be withdrawn,” he warned.

The Chief Minister also highlighted governance achievements, including 156 legislations passed, 40 new policies adopted, 2,589 cabinet decisions taken, and frequent high-level visits to Assam by national leaders.

Concluding, Sarma said Assam achieved zero rhino poaching in 2025, witnessed rare wildlife sightings, and made strides in education with sharp reductions in school dropout rates. “Assam today is on a firm path of growth, justice and inclusive development,” he said.