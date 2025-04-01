CM rolls out twin initiatives: Rs 10,000 for women's businesses, 3,000 healthcare camps

Guwahati, April 1: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, launched a series of initiatives focused on empowering women, farmers welfare and improving healthcare of the state’s residents.

In Behali, the Chief Minister personally handed over cheques to 23,367 women under the first phase of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMMUA).

Post distributing Rs 10,000 cheques, he announced an additional incentive of Rs 25,000 in the second phase and Rs 50,000 in the third for women who effectively utilise the seed capital.

“This scheme is designed to encourage micro-level entrepreneurship, helping women become financially independent and contribute to Assam's economic growth,” he added.

Addressing the state's agricultural sector, Sarma announced an increase in the procurement prices for paddy and mustard farmers. Effective immediately, paddy farmers will receive Rs 2,550 per quintal, while mustard farmers will receive Rs 6,450 per quintal.

“The government is committed to improving the financial condition of our farmers. These price hikes will ensure better incomes and enhance the livelihoods of farmers across Assam,” Sarma said.

In another significant move, the Chief Minister announced a Re 1 per unit rebate on electricity bills, effective from May, providing relief to households across the state.

“This reduction will lower electricity bills for families and offer a rebate at the end of the year, ensuring that life becomes more affordable for the people of Assam,” Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Pavai on the second day of his tour of Biswanath district, where he inaugurated a health fair.

Sarma revealed that this health fair is the first of many, with plans to hold about 3,000 health camps across Assam in the next two months, covering gaon panchayats, VCDCs, Sixth Schedule areas, and municipal wards.

“These health camps aim to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all. Over the next two months, we will conduct around 3,000 camps across rural Assam, ensuring no one is left behind,” he said.