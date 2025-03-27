Rice, mustard farmers to get state bonus over MSP from April 1

Guwahati, March 27: The government has announced an additional financial boost for rice and mustard farmers over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) per quintal, effective April 1.

Making the announcement after a cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that from next month, the government will provide an extra Rs 250 per quintal rice and Rs 500 for every quintal of mustard to farmers, “…over and above the present MSP.”

“This is the first time in the state’s history that a cabinet has decided to offer a bonus over the MSP. We believe this will encourage more youth to take up agriculture,” he said.

Explaining the financial implications, the Chief Minister explained that with this additional support from the state government, rice farmers will now receive Rs 2,550 per quintal, while mustard farmers will earn Rs 6,450 per quintal.

“In 2021, farmers used to get Rs 600 per rice quintal, and today, in just four years, that figure has risen to Rs 2,550—a positive sign,” Sarma remarked.

He further clarified that this additional bonus will remain unaffected by fluctuations in the Centre’s MSP and is only expected to increase over time.

“These additional sums will be provided to farmers regardless of the MSP at any given point. I believe that once the Centre announces its MSP, farmers’ total earnings will only grow,” he added.

The move comes after the Centre announced it will buy 2.82 million tonnes of mustard at MSP in the current rabi season to ensure farmers get remunerative prices for their crops.

The Agriculture Ministry, on Thursday, has appealed to the state government to procure of gram, mustard and masoor under the PM-AASHA scheme, extending the scheme till 2025-26.

"The state governments should ensure effective cooperation in these purchases," Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

