CM inaugurates Rs 250-Cr beverage plant ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0

Guwahati, Feb 22: With just two days remaining for the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing unit in Changsari on Saturday.

The facility, established by Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) at an investment of Rs 250 crore, is set to boost employment in the region.

The newly inaugurated Campa Cola plant is expected to provide direct employment to 300 youth while creating indirect job opportunities for around 1,000 individuals.

Spanning over 6 lakh sq. ft., the plant is one of the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region, boasting an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres for carbonated soft drinks and nearly 18 crore litres for packaged drinking water.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister highlighted Assam’s growing industrial landscape.

“On the eve of Advantage Assam 2.0, we have witnessed the establishment of several industries, signalling a positive shift. We have commenced work on the Tata semiconductor project, inaugurated this beverage unit today, and just two days ago, Infosys set up a development centre. Big industries are now making their way into Assam,” he said.

Notably, a week ago a company named Rural Products established a Business Process Output (BPO) in the state.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to economic growth, Sarma pointed out that in the past three years, Assam has signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), leading to the establishment of business ventures worth Rs 40,000 crore.

The government had previously signed a MoU with Jericho for setting up a business unit in Changsari, reinforcing its push for industrial expansion.

“We have seen many youth leave their hometowns in search of employment opportunities elsewhere. With the establishment of industries like this, young people will no longer have to migrate for jobs,” Sarma said.

According to reports, the Changsari facility will produce RCPL’s popular beverage brands, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange and Campa Lemon, apart from packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water labels.

While primarily catering to consumers in Assam, Northeast, and North Bengal, the plant is equipped to supply other markets as demand rises.





