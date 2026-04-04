Child beheaded on Assam train: Police hunt woman seen with accused father

North Lakhimpur, April 4: Investigators are searching for an unidentified woman who was travelling with a man accused of beheading his six-year-old daughter inside a moving train in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The accused, identified as Sunil Murmu, a resident of Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, was arrested on Friday following a dramatic chase by local residents.

The incident took place aboard the 15813 Dekargaon–Murkongselek passenger train between Kathalpukhuri and Silanibari stations.

According to officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway, Murmu allegedly attacked his daughter with a sharp weapon during the journey, severing her head. The child’s body was later recovered from a coach of the train.

Eyewitnesses recounted chilling moments leading up to the crime. The child had reportedly been asking her father to buy snacks shortly before the attack.

One witness said he discovered the girl’s decapitated body inside an otherwise empty compartment, with Murmu still present and holding a machete.

“When confronted, he allegedly attempted to attack me as well,” the eyewitness said.

Murmu then reportedly jumped off the train near Gate No. 46 of Silanibari railway station and attempted to flee.

He was chased for several kilometres by villagers and eventually apprehended at Sariyahbari village. He was brought back to Silanibari station, where police took him into custody.

Investigators suspect that the accused may be of unsound mental health, though this is yet to be formally established.

Police are also trying to trace a woman who was seen travelling with Murmu and the child at the time of the incident. Her identity and role, if any, remain unclear.

Preliminary information suggests that Murmu had boarded the train earlier that morning from Borgang railway station in Biswanath district, leaving behind his wife and another daughter at the platform.

A detailed investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the motive behind the crime.

With inputs from PTI