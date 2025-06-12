Candlelight vigil over Dimasa woman’s death in Uttarakhand; CBI probe sought

Haflong, June 12: Several community groups in Dima Hasao have called for a high-level investigation into the death of a young woman from the district, Rosmita Hojai, whose body was found under mysterious circumstances in Uttarakhand recently.

The organisations submitted a formal request to the Home Minister, via the Dima Hasao District Commissioner, on Tuesday. The Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (Dimasa Apex Body), Dimasa Students' Union, and Dimasa Mothers' Association issued a joint memorandum expressing deep sorrow over the incident.

On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered for a candlelight march in Haflong demanding justice for Rosmita Hojai,

The march, organised by the Dimasa Students' Union in collaboration with several other frontline organisations, saw people from all walks of life come together, irrespective or caste, creed or religion. The protesters marched from Lal Field to the District Commissioner's office, holding candles high and chanting slogans demanding a thorough investigation into Rosmita's death.

The community is demanding a CBI or SIT probe into Rosmita's death, and the march was a show of solidarity in their quest for justice.

Reportedly, Rosmita Hojai disappeared on June 5, 2025, from Delhi, shortly after appearing for her Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam. Rosmita had been reported missing by two youths, Hemant Sharma and Pankaj Kokar, from their campsite in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, just a day or two after her disappearance from Delhi.

By

Correspondent