Missing Dima Hasao woman found dead in Uttarakhand; 2 held for questioning

Haflong, June 10: The body of 26-year-old Rosmita Hojai, who had gone missing on June 5 while en route to Delhi for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination, was recovered on the banks of a river in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.

Following the discovery of her lifeless body, authorities have sent it for post-mortem examination. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Two individuals — Hemant Sharma of Mohindergarh in Delhi and Pankaj Kokar of Rohtak in Haryana — have been detained for questioning.

The duo had earlier reported her disappearance at Shivpuri Police Station and claimed she was swept away by the river.

A resident of Hojai village in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, Rosmita had last spoken to her mother on the evening of June 5.

During the call, she reportedly mentioned returning by train — a statement that her family found unusual and concerning. Suspecting she may have been under duress, the family launched efforts to trace her whereabouts.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier assured Rosmita’s family of all possible support in tracing her. Authorities in both states are coordinating as the investigation progresses.