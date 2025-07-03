Cachar connectivity crisis deepens as bamboo bridge over Harang washed away

Silchar, July 3: Connectivity in Assam’s Cachar district suffered yet another setback on Wednesday after a temporary bamboo bridge over Harang River—set up as an emergency measure—was washed away due to a sudden rise in water levels.

The bamboo bridge had been installed following the collapse of the main bridge on the Silchar–Kalain National Highway.

While no casualties have been reported, the incident has reignited public concern in the region.

Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, speaking to The Assam Tribune, confirmed that construction of an iron suspension bridge at the site has already begun under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD).

“Construction began this evening, and we are hopeful that the suspension bridge will be completed by Saturday to restore basic movement,” DC Yadav said.

The original concrete bridge collapsed two weeks ago, paralysing transportation and significantly affecting communities on both sides of the river.

Authorities had initially proposed a Bailey bridge as a medium-term solution, estimating completion within two weeks. However, progress has been slower than expected.

Responding to concerns over the delay, DC Yadav explained, “The materials for the Bailey bridge have already arrived at the site. An engineering team from Ranchi is expected to reach on Saturday, after which construction will begin. Due to logistical constraints, we now anticipate that completion may take an additional fortnight.”

In a related development, the Deputy Commissioner also informed that repair work on the critical Gammon Bridge over the Barak River at Badarpurghat is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed within the stipulated time of July 20.

Meanwhile, daily life for commuters and residents remains severely disrupted, highlighting the urgent need for lasting infrastructure solutions.