Budget earmarks Rs 500 Cr under DoNER for ULFA (pro-talks) rehab in Assam

New Delhi, Feb 1: The Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated Rs 500 crore as a special package for the pro-talks faction of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

The fund is expected to be used for the rehabilitation of the ULFA cadre who have surrendered and joined the mainstream.

According to the Budget documents, the amount has been earmarked as a special package for the ULFA groups in Assam under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The pro-talks faction, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa, signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the Centre and the Assam government on December 29, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the Budget, a total of Rs 6,812.3 crore have been allocated for the DoNER Ministry against the revised estimate of Rs 4,479.2 crore in the last fiscal.

Under the DoNER Ministry, an amount of Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, Rs 2,300 crore for the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) and Rs 825 crore for the schemes of the North East Council.

According to the budget, Rs 200 crore have been given as a special package for Karbi Anglong, Rs 156 crore as a special package for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Rs 70 crore each as a special package for the Adivasi groups and Dimasa people of Assam.

Earlier in 2024, the pro-talk faction had submitted a proposal for six rehabilitation projects worth approximately Rs 300 crore to the Centre for the benefit of senior cadres of the outfit.

The proposals are part of the ongoing efforts following the tripartite Peace Accord signed in December 2023, aimed at addressing the concerns of ULFA while fostering peace in Assam.

Back then, general secretary of the pro-talk faction, Anup Chetia highlighted that both the Centre and state governments have been working together to fulfil the commitments made under the Accord, especially those related to land, with expectations of full implementation before the 2026 elections.

With inputs from PTI