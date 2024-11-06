ULFA Pro-Talk submits Rs 300 Cr rehabilitation plan to Centre for senior cadres

Guwahati, Nov 6: The Pro-talk United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), on Tuesday, submitted a proposal for six rehabilitation projects worth approximately Rs 300 crore to the Centre for the benefit of senior cadres of the outfit.

The submission was made during a meeting with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan at the Koinadhora State Guest House.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, general secretary of the Pro-talk faction, Anup Chetia shared that the discussions were fruitful, with both state and Centre representatives responding positively to the proposals.

“According to the tripartite Peace Accord, the responsibility of rehabilitating the cadres lies with the state government, but today we have submitted six projects for approximately Rs 300 crore to the Centre, aimed at the rehabilitation of senior ULFA cadres," he said.

The proposed projects include plans in composite farming, fisheries, bamboo farming, and a dairy project, all of which are aimed at providing sustainable livelihoods for former senior ULFA members. "We received a favourable response from Union Home Secretary Mohan regarding these projects," Chetia added.

The proposals are part of the ongoing efforts following the tripartite Peace Accord signed in December 2023, aimed at addressing the concerns of ULFA while fostering peace in Assam.

Chetia highlighted that both the Centre and state governments have been working together to fulfil the commitments made under the Accord, especially those related to land, with expectations of full implementation before the 2026 elections.

“We are expecting the major clauses in the Accord to be implemented before the 2026 Assembly polls,” he said.

The meeting was also a continuation of talks held on October 2 with the state government, where discussions centred on the rehabilitation of ULFA members and other key provisions of the Peace Accord.

When asked about the continued recruitment by the ULFA-I faction, Chetia called on the Centre to facilitate peace talks with the insurgent group.

“As long as the organisation exists and the spirit of revolution persists, young people will continue to be drawn towards ULFA. The Centre must take the initiative to bring them to the negotiating table for peace talks," Chetia urged.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary reviewed the progress of several peace accords involving militant organisations from Assam, including the Adivasi Accord (2022), Karbi Accord (2021) and DNLA Accord (2023).

During this meeting, Adivasi National Liberation Army (ANLA) leader Dipen Nayak also spoke about the Joint Monitoring Committee's review of the implementation progress, highlighting the central and state governments' efforts to fulfil the agreements. "We are hopeful that the government will honour all aspects of the agreements," Nayak said.