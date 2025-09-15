BTC polls: Fresh violence in Chirang, BPF members attacked, one injured

Chirang, Sept 15: Tension gripped Chirang district on Sunday night after incidents of poll-related violence were reported from the Nichima council constituency.

According to reports, three vehicles belonging to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) were vandalised and two people assaulted, one of them critically injured.

The injured was identified as Sansuma Brahma (26) of Auguri village, a BPF worker who was reportedly struck on the head with a hammer. He has been admitted to a nursing home in Bongaigaon.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm at the BPF office in Ipuali Dombru Bazar, Nichima, where several party workers were engaged in campaign activities. At the time, three vehicles were parked outside the office.

Witnesses said a group of more than 100 miscreants arrived on motorcycles and launched an attack, smashing vehicles and assaulting those present, including a driver.

BPF members claimed to have recognised some of the attackers and demanded immediate arrests.

Nichima’s sitting councillor and BPF candidate, James Basumatary, alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of rival United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Ranjit Basumatary, who is contesting from both Baukhungri in Kokrajhar district and Nichima in Chirang.

He urged the district administration to take swift action, warning that the situation could escalate further if left unchecked.

Sunday’s incident comes amid reports of poll-related violence in Kokrajhar.

On September 10, clashes broke out in Baukhungri constituency after miscreants allegedly linked to UPPL targeted the Nayekgaon Youth office of the BPF.

That attack was believed to be in retaliation for an earlier clash, when suspected BPF supporters allegedly targeted UPPL workers returning from a campaign in Tintila.

Police had reached both locations at the time and registered separate FIRs. Investigations into all incidents remain ongoing.

The latest flare-up in Chirang occurred just hours before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was scheduled to campaign in the region.

On Monday, the Chief Minister addressed a public meeting at Aflagaon field near Bonargaon in the Dotoma BTC constituency of Kokrajhar district.











