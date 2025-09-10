BTC polls: UPPL, BPF trade blames after night of violence in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Sept 10: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections just 12 days away, fresh incidents of poll-related violence have been reported from Baokhungri constituency in Kokrajhar district.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, clashes broke out late Tuesday night after miscreants allegedly linked to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) attacked the Nayekgaon Youth office of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Three vehicles parked inside the office compound were reportedly vandalised and several BPF workers sustained injuries in the assault.

Victims alleged the attackers came armed with sticks and rods, smashing chairs, vehicles and injuring workers.

The incident is believed to be a retaliatory strike following a clash on Monday evening, when suspected BPF supporters allegedly targeted UPPL workers returning from a campaign in Tintila.

UPPL candidate Ranjit Basumatary accused BPF leaders of orchestrating Monday's violence.

“After Donneswar Goyari’s meeting, around 30 men were dropped here. They destroyed vehicles and attacked our workers. This was a pre-planned incident by Donneswar and Hagrama,” Basumatary alleged.

BPF leaders, however, countered the claims, blaming the UPPL for creating unrest.

“The UPPL has been indulging in hooliganism for a long time. We demand strict action against the miscreants,” a BPF member said.

Police rushed to both spots soon after the incidents and have launched an investigation. Separate FIRs have been filed by both parties at Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station.

“We were informed at night that an altercation had taken place. We have seized three cars and three scooters from the BPF office. The investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility,” a police official confirmed.

The flare-up has heightened tensions in Kokrajhar as campaigning intensifies ahead of the crucial BTC polls.