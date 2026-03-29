Bridge collapse in Sivasagar: Gogoi writes to Gadkari, flags ‘ignored warnings’

Guwahati, March 29: The collapse of the Gammon Bridge in Sivasagar, disrupting the vital NH-37 corridor, has triggered serious concerns over infrastructure upkeep, with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi seeking urgent intervention from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In a letter dated March 28, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi flagged concerns over infrastructure safety and maintenance following the collapse of a portion of the bridge over the Dikhow river in the early hours of Friday.

Gogoi noted that the bridge, in service since 1963, had reportedly shown visible signs of structural fatigue nearly a month ago.

“What is indefensible is this - the bridge had already shown signs of structural distress. Warnings existed. Yet, the system failed to act in time,” Gogoi said in a post on social media.

He further alleged administrative negligence, targeting the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“This is the reality of headline-driven governance, with grand announcements but neglect of basic infrastructure on the ground,” Gogoi said, adding that the people of Assam deserve governance that prioritises preventive action over reactive measures.

Despite this, he said, preventive measures were either delayed or inadequate, ultimately leading to the collapse.

“The disruption has already caused considerable hardship to commuters, patients and transporters,” Gogoi wrote, urging the Ministry to ensure swift restoration of connectivity, review existing monitoring mechanisms, and put in place stronger safeguards to prevent similar incidents.

Earlier on Friday, a portion of the decades-old bridge gave way suddenly, snapping connectivity along NH-37 near Konwarpur.

No casualties have been reported, but the collapse has severely disrupted the movement of commuters, essential services, and goods across the region.

The highway serves as a critical lifeline for Upper Assam, connecting major districts such as Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. With traffic being diverted through interior roads, commuters are facing significantly longer travel times.

The APCC chief also stressed the need for a more proactive approach to infrastructure management, particularly in regions where connectivity is critical to economic activity and daily life.