Gammon bridge collapse over Dikhow River halts NH-37 traffic in Sivasagar

Sivasagar, March 27: A major disruption hit Sivasagar early Friday after a portion of the Gammon bridge over the Dikhow River, connecting National Highway 37 near Konwarpur, suddenly collapsed, bringing traffic along the crucial highway to a complete halt.

Officials said a portion of the middle section of the bridge gave way in the early hours, snapping connectivity on NH-37, considered the lifeline of Upper Assam, and affecting movement towards key districts including Jorhat, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh.

According to local residents, the collapse occurred shortly after a 12-wheeled dumper truck had crossed the bridge.

Despite the severity of the incident, no casualties were reported.

“We rushed to the site as soon as we were informed. Repair work is underway,” an official from Joysagar Police Station said.

Notably, the incident took place even as repair work on the ageing structure was ongoing.

The bridge, built in 1963, had reportedly been in a weakened condition for some time.

Residents alleged that visible cracks and multiple potholes had developed on the bridge over the past few months, raising concerns about its safety.

“For nearly three months, there were several holes on the bridge. Heavy vehicles kept passing despite its weak condition, making it more dangerous,” a local woman said.

She further questioned the administration’s preparedness, stating that an alternative bridge in the area has remained incomplete for years.

“The government should have completed and opened the new bridge before starting repair work on this one. This route is extremely important for Upper Assam,” she added.

Another resident pointed to alleged administrative negligence.

“There were cracks for days, but no proper repair work was carried out. This could have been avoided,” he said.

Authorities are now assessing the structural damage and working to restore connectivity at the earliest, even as alternative routes are being explored to ease the disruption.

The incident has also renewed concerns over ageing infrastructure and delays in completing key bridge projects in the region.