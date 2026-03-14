BJP will win all five seats in Karbi Anglong: CEM Tuliram Ronghang

Guwahati, Mar 14: With campaigning intensifying across the state ahead of the Assembly polls, Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, on Saturday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will sweep all five seats in the region.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma will gift us the five seats. I am 100% sure all five seats will be won by the BJP,” Ronghang said during a press briefing.

Responding to questions about the possibility of new candidates being fielded in the constituencies, Ronghang said the party’s decision would be accepted by the public.

“Whoever the high command gives the ticket to, the public will support it,” he added.

On the party’s campaign strategy in the region, Ronghang said groundwork has been underway for over a year, particularly in rural areas.

“For the past one year, we have been visiting villages and ensuring that the schemes introduced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reach the people,” he said.

He also highlighted what he described as a stable situation in Karbi Anglong, stating that communities in the district are living together peacefully.

“There is permanent peace in Karbi Anglong. All tribes and communities are together and the people have seen that,” Ronghang said.

He further expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would secure more than 100 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly in the upcoming election.

Earlier, on March 9, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the BJP would release its list of candidates by mid-March.

“By the 16th or 17th, the BJP candidate list will be out. We will have only one list and it will take only a day,” he had told the press at Bajali.

The Chief Minister also said the BJP would contest four seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region, while the Bodoland People's Front would contest 11 seats as part of the alliance arrangement.