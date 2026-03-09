BJP to announce Assam poll candidates by March 16–17: CM Sarma

Guwahati/Nalbari, Mar 9: On the concluding day of the first phase of the “Jana Ashirwad Yatra” on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its candidate list by mid-March.

“By the 16th or 17th, the BJP candidate list will be out. We will have only one list and it will take only a day,” he told the press at Bajali.

The Chief Minister also added that the Saffron party would contest four seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will contest 11.

“We have decided to let the BPF contest 11 seats in BTR, whereas the BJP will contest only four seats,” he told the press

Stating that the BJP will not enter into an alliance with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Sarma said, “UPPL may have an alliance with BPF, not with us. The seat-sharing talks with UPPL will have to be over those 11 seats with BPF, as there is no scope for further discussion with the BJP.”

The Chief Minister made the remarks as the Jana Ashirwad Yatra received a large public response in the 26 No. Bajali constituency, with thousands of supporters lining the roads to welcome him and other senior BJP leaders.

The yatra began from the historic Bamakhata Satra, where Sarma offered prayers before addressing supporters and seeking the blessings of the people. The rally then proceeded from Kenduguri towards Pathsala via National Highway 127.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister arrived at Patacharkuchi around 2 pm, where thousands gathered to attend the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said the yatra, which began on February 28, aims to seek the blessings of people across the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

He also highlighted development initiatives undertaken by the BJP government over the past five years and expressed confidence that another mandate would accelerate development across the state.

After Patacharkuchi, the procession moved towards Tihu and later to Nalbari, where large crowds lined the roads to greet the yatra. “The streets are filled with people who have come out to bless the BJP,” Sarma said, while addressing supporters in Tihu.

‘Justice for Zubeen’ slogans rise

Meanwhile, as the yatra passed through Tihu, a group staged a protest along the route demanding justice for Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The protesters held placards and raised slogans demanding “Justice for Zubeen Da” as the rally passed through the town.

One protester said the Chief Minister had earlier assured justice in the matter but claimed that people are distressed as they feel justice had been delayed.

“We have no problem with the yatras carried out by CM Sarma. We need justice for Zubeen Garg and we will not stay at peace until it is given,” another protester said.