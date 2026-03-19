BJP banks on continuity, experience in Barak Valley candidate list

Silchar, Mar 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its candidate list for the electorally significant Barak Valley, signalling a clear preference for continuity, organisational loyalty and calibrated social representation.

Former Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy has been fielded from Silchar, marking his return to Assembly politics after more than a decade. His selection reflects the party’s attempt to consolidate its urban base with a familiar and experienced face.

“Given the work carried out by the BJP in recent years, it is only natural that the party finds itself on a strong footing. However, we do not approach any election lightly. Every contest is fought with utmost seriousness till the very last moment,” Roy told The Assam Tribune.

On whether the electoral terrain appears easier this time, he struck a measured note.

“No election is ever truly easy. While the environment may seem conducive, we remain committed to putting in our full effort,” he said, adding, “Our commitment is simple; we will work in the best interests of society. Whatever serves the greater good, that is what we will strive to deliver.”

In Lakhipur, Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai has been retained, reaffirming the party’s confidence in his grassroots network.

A similar approach is evident in Patharkandi, where Krishnendu Paul has once again been nominated, and in Ramkrishna Nagar (SC), where Bijoy Malakar continues as the party’s candidate.

These decisions point to a deliberate effort to preserve electoral stability in established strongholds.

In the reserved Dholai constituency, veteran leader Amiya Kanti Das has been fielded, underscoring the party’s outreach among Scheduled Caste voters.

Meanwhile, Borkhola sees the return of former MLA Kishore Nath, reflecting a reliance on experience in a constituency known for closely contested elections.

The party has also introduced measured generational shifts. In the reconfigured Udharbond constituency, the BJP has fielded Rajdeep Goala, a former MLA from Lakhipur.

“Udharbond has been a BJP stronghold, and this time, a collective effort will help bring further development to the constituency,” Goala said.

In Hailakandi, Milon Kanti Das represents a younger leadership profile, indicating an attempt to balance continuity with renewal.

In Karimganj North, the nomination of former Sribhumi BJP district president Subrata Bhattacharjee reflects the party’s emphasis on organisational depth.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, a recent entrant into the BJP, has been fielded from Katigorah, highlighting the party’s reliance on experienced leaders to anchor constituency-level campaigns.

Taken together, the BJP’s Barak Valley candidate list reflects a carefully calibrated strategy, prioritising stability, experience and local dynamics over sweeping changes. As the campaign gathers pace, the effectiveness of this approach will be closely watched.