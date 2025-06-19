Bhangarpar bridge collapse: 5 detained, 3 police personnel reserve closed in Cachar

Silchar, June 19: In a swift crackdown following the collapse of a newly repaired Bhangarpar bridge on the Silchar-Kalain highway, the Cachar district administration has detained five individuals and closed three police personnel to reserve lines pending inquiry.

The action comes hours after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident, which severed vital connectivity between Barak Valley and neighbouring states Tripura and Mizoram.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta told The Assam Tribune that the detained individuals are currently being interrogated.

“Three police personnel who were on duty at the bridge site at the time of the incident have been closed to reserve,” Mahatta said.

The bridge, which had a load-bearing capacity of only 40 tons, had been reopened just a month ago following repairs.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Kuashik Rai informed that FIRs have been lodged against the vehicles involved for violating weight restrictions.

As an immediate response, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), with assistance from the Indian Army, will construct a Bailey bridge at the site within the next 10 days to restore traffic flow.

Meanwhile, a temporary 2-km diversion has been opened to facilitate movement of light vehicles. However, vehicles weighing over 10 tons will not be permitted on the alternate route.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Wednesday at Bhangarpar, where the bridge over the Harang River caved in after two overloaded trucks — reportedly carrying stone — attempted to cross. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The collapse has once again raised questions about enforcement of load limits on key infrastructure and the durability of recently repaired public assets. An official inquiry into the exact cause of the collapse is currently underway.