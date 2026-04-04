'Barak Valley turned crime hub under Congress': Nitin Nabin in Sribhumi

Sribhumi, April 4: BJP national president Nitin Nabin, on Saturday, alleged that previous Congress governments in Assam had turned Barak Valley into a “crime hub” driven by vote bank politics.

Addressing a poll rally in support of the party’s Ram Krishna Nagar candidate in Sribhumi district, Nabin said, “Previous governments had turned Barak Valley into a crime hub for vote bank politics. The politics of appeasement was at its peak as Congress governments were more concerned about infiltrators than the local people.”

He said people decided to “punish” the Congress and voted it out of power, installing a BJP-led NDA government with a “clear vision for development”.

Nabin exuded confidence that the NDA will retain power in the state with a massive mandate in the April 9 elections.

Asserting that the BJP-led government has ensured taking forward ‘Virasat-vikash’ (heritage-development) together, he said crime has been checked in the southern part of the state.

“No criminal dares to trouble the people anymore as they know that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will not spare anyone,” he said.

The BJP national president also listed various developmental initiatives undertaken over the past decade, while pledging to continue the momentum.

Highlighting governance achievements, Nabin said “The present government has freed government land from the clutches of infiltrators, ensuring protection of indigenous people. Today, there is peace instead of unrest, and that is visible in the spontaneous support of the people.”

Recalling his long association with BJP candidate Bijoy Malakar, Nabin said the two have known each other since their days in the Yuva Morcha.

“With the initiative of Bijoy Malakar and the strong leadership of the Chief Minister, work on a medical college here is progressing rapidly. Once the NDA forms the government, people’s aspirations will be fulfilled through him,” he said.

The rally witnessed a turnout of over 10,000 people, turning the venue into what party leaders described as a “sea of supporters” and reflecting a strong political wave in Barak Valley ahead of the elections.

With a massive turnout and enthusiastic participation, BJP leaders expressed confidence that Malakar would secure a record victory from the constituency.

With inputs from PTI