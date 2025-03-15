60% decline in crime rates from 2020 to 2024 in Assam: CM

Guwahati, Mar 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that from 2020 to 2024, 60 percent crime rate has declined in the state.

This announcement comes during the inauguration ceremony of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

“In 2020 our state registered a total of 121,609 criminal cases, and in 2024, a total of 50,215 cases have declined. Further, 60 percent crime rate has been reduced in these four years,” claimed the chief minister.

Highlighting the government’s aim for a peaceful state, Sarma mentioned that “In 2020, court cases were 1,54,280 and in 2024, a total of 14,800 court cases were reduced, and the chargesheet percentage in 2020 was 47%, and now it stands at 66%. The conviction rate in 2020 was at 5.5%, and now it has increased to 25%.”

Regarding registered cases against women, the chief minister maintained that 2020-26,352 were registered, while in 2024 these cases came down to 5000.

“We aimed for a peaceful and model state, and in this way we have come forward,” said Sarma.

Earlier, on March 3, the chief minister, during the state assembly, said that Assam has recorded 121 cases of rape in just the first two months of 2025.

The data, presented in response to a query by West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, highlights a persistent challenge in tackling crimes against women in the state.

