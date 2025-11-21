ATASU warns govt of 2026 backlash as Jorhat rally intensifies ST status demand

Jorhat, November 21: The demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities gathered fresh momentum on Thursday as the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) organised a massive protest rally in Jorhat, warning the Assam government of strong political consequences if its long-standing promise remains unmet ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Thousands of protesters from the Tai Ahom community and other supporting groups marched through the streets of Mariani, raising the unified slogan - “ST status for the six communities before the 2026 Assembly elections.”

The rally began at Pukhuria Public Playground and culminated peacefully at Thana Tiniali, reflecting yet another display of collective resolve in the ongoing agitation.

Addressing the gathering, ATASU president Basanta Gogoi accused the government of failing to honour both its constitutional duty and moral responsibility towards indigenous communities.

“People from every corner of Assam, from the hills to the plains, are standing together to safeguard Assamese identity, the future of our younger generation, and the security of our land, language, politics, society and economy,” Gogoi said.

He asserted that continued delay in granting ST status would invite a decisive response from the people in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“If the government continues to neglect its promise and pushes the Assamese people into insecurity, turning Assam into a safe zone for illegal outsiders, the people will deliver a fitting reply in 2026,” he warned.

Clarifying the intent of the movement, Gogoi stressed that the agitation is not directed against any community but is rooted in the preservation of Assam’s indigenous identity.

“This movement is not against any tribe or group. It is a struggle to protect Assam and the Assamese people. The six communities must be granted ST status without further delay,” he said.

The movement demanding ST status for the Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, Tea Tribes, and Chutia communities has been ongoing across the region for several years, with Thursday's protest marking yet another major show of strength.







