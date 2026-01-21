At WEF Davos, Assam eyes Rs 1 lakh crore MoUs to boost green energy, economy

Guwahati, Jan 21: Assam is aiming to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1 lakh crore during the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement noted that during the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit, the state had already signed MoUs worth Rs 5 lakh crore with various investors.

The additional agreements expected at Davos are projected to play a significant role in boosting Assam’s economic growth, employment generation and allied sectors.

It said discussions and MoUs during Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to the Forum are placing special emphasis on green energy and new energy sectors, while also showcasing India’s investment opportunities on a global platform and strengthening the country’s brand value.

Addressing the press on the second day of his Davos visit, Sarma said Assam has successfully positioned itself as a dependable destination for investors and added that the state serves as a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy. “We invite the global community to explore the opportunities Assam has to offer,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister participated in a panel discussion with leaders and delegates from the United States and Europe, outlining how Assam is preparing its young workforce for an era increasingly shaped by automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

The session brought together the Governors of Oklahoma and Michigan, France’s Minister Delegate, Kiva Allgood, Managing Director of the WEF, and delegates from several other countries.

Speaking at the session titled ‘Securing a Future-Ready Workforce for the Next Industrial Era’, Sarma highlighted Assam’s efforts in skill development and stressed that economic growth must be “fast but fair, advanced but accessible”.

Emphasising the state’s demographic advantage, he said Assam is reworking its skilling framework to better align training with emerging industry needs.

“Given our young demography, Assam is rewriting the training playbook. The Assam Skill Development University, along with other initiatives, is embedding industry-friendly curricula and programmes at the heart of our efforts,” Sarma later posted on a micro-blogging platform.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to address a key session on travel and tourism, besides holding bilateral meetings and media interactions, as part of efforts to further strengthen Assam’s global engagement and partnerships.