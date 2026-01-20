At WEF Davos, Assam pitches future-ready workforce on Day 2

Guwahati, Jan 20: As classes formally began at the permanent campus of the Assam Skill University (ASU) in Mangaldai on Tuesday, the state simultaneously showcased its workforce strategy on a global platform at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

On the second day of the WEF, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took part in a panel discussion with leaders and delegates from the United States and Europe, outlining how Assam is preparing its young workforce for an era increasingly shaped by automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

The discussion brought together the Governors of Oklahoma and Michigan from the US, France’s Minister Delegate and Kiva Allgood, Managing Director of the WEF, along with delegates from other countries.

In the session titled, "Securing a Future-Ready Workforce for the Next Industrial Era", Sarma spoke about Assam's endeavours in skill development and asserted how growth must be "fast but fair, advanced but accessible".

Highlighting the State’s demographic advantage, Sarma said Assam is reworking its skilling framework to align training with emerging industry needs.

“Given our young demography, Assam is rewriting the training playbook. The Assam Skill Development University, along with other initiatives, is embedding industry-friendly curricula and programmes at the heart of our efforts,” the Chief Minister posted on a micro-blogging platform after the session.

As Assam made its pitch in Davos, progress was unfolding back home. In Darrang district, 270 second-semester students attended their first day of classes at ASU’s sprawling 85-acre permanent campus. The students are enrolled across nine specialised courses, marking a key milestone for the institution since its inception.

Established under the Assam Skill University Act, 2020, ASU offers a wide academic spread, including BTech programmes in AI and machine learning, cyber security and civil engineering.

It also runs integrated, diploma and postgraduate courses in areas such as food technology, electric vehicles, digital manufacturing, travel and tourism management, and business administration.

The focus on skill development was highlighted by the visit of Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, who is currently touring Assam.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary visited the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) and the Japanese Language Training Centre at the ASEAN Assam Academy, located within the North East Skill Centre.

His visit also included a high-level meeting with senior-most secretaries of various Assam government departments.

The discussions centred on the State’s ongoing skilling initiatives and the future prospects of skill education and workforce development for Assam’s youth.