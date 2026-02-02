Assam’s school count to cross 4,000 in next five years, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, inaugurated 67 modern school buildings and laid the foundation stones for 62 new ones under major education initiatives in Sonapur, involving an investment of Rs 765 crore under the Rural Inter-Village Development Scheme.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the event, Sarma said the state government is significantly expanding secondary and higher secondary education infrastructure.

“In the next five years, Assam will have a little over 4,000 high schools and higher secondary schools,” he said.

He added that each school was being developed at a cost ranging between Rs 4 crore and Rs 9 crore.

On the political front, the Chief Minister reiterated that he would hold a press conference on February 8, clarifying that it would not be limited to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links.

“It will not only be about Gaurav Gogoi. There will be a discussion on an entire system,” Sarma said.

Reacting sharply to Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi’s claim in his election manifesto that welfare schemes such as Arunodoi would be discontinued if his party came to power, Sarma dismissed the assertion outright.

“Such a government will come to power either in Pakistan or Bangladesh. Akhil Gogoi’s government will not come to power in Assam for the next 500 years. You can take it as writing from me,” he said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that Jorhat MP Gogoi is moving closer to Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi out of political compulsion. He warned that such an association could politically harm the two Opposition leaders.

Responding to reports that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had submitted complaints against him to the President of India, Sarma said he was unfazed.

“I find that good. I will be more popular. I am not scared of them,” he said, adding a rhetorical remark questioning whether those engaging in what he termed “miya politics” or alleged illegal immigrants feared him.

Speaking about the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Sarma asserted unity within the ruling alliance, stating that there was no difference between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

“BJP and AGP are the same. Whether BJP wins or AGP wins, the Chief Minister will be from the BJP,” he said, adding that both parties were led by himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said candidate selection for the elections would reflect social balance.

“There will be young candidates, women candidates and senior candidates as well. There will be fair representation of all,” the Chief Minister added.