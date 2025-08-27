Assam’s conviction rate jumps to 26.7%, chargesheeting touches 79.6% in 2025

Guwahati, Aug 27: Assam has seen a marked improvement in law and order over the past five years, with chargesheeting and conviction rates rising sharply and pending investigations dropping significantly.

According to data provided by Assam Police, the state’s chargesheet rate touched 79.58% in July 2025, up from 47.80% in 2020. Conviction rates also showed notable progress, climbing to 26.72% in 2025, compared to just 5.5% in 2020.

Furthermore, pending cases under investigation have seen a steep decline, falling from 1,54,280 in 2020 to 12,338 in July 2025.

In addition, chargesheet in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) cases crossed 93% in July 2025, up from 88.42% in May this year.

Officials attributed the trend to systemic reforms in investigation processes and improved coordination between law enforcement and the judiciary.

Taking to the microblogging platform after the monthly state crime review at Police Headquarters on Tuesday evening, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh wrote, “Guided by Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa Sir, @assampolice continues its journey towards better policing with consistent improvement in key policing parameters.”

In January this year, the Assam Police had set clear targets across multiple verticals, including enhancing conviction rates, strengthening national security, reducing road accident fatalities, combating drug trafficking, and curbing rhino poaching.

Former DGP GP Singh had earlier stated that crime investigation had improved substantially, with a goal to raise the chargesheet rate to 75% and conviction rate to 30% in 2025.

The latest figures show that the state police have exceeded their chargesheet target by over 6 percentage points, while the conviction rate continues to make steady progress towards the benchmark.









