Assam Police targets 75% chargesheet filing & 30% conviction rates by 2025

Guwahati, Jan 6: The Assam Police have set up targets in multiple verticals for the current year, which include improvement of the conviction rate, dealing with national security, reducing fatalities in road accidents, fighting against drugs and rhino poaching, etc.

When contacted by The Assam Tribune, the Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh, revealed that crime investigation had improved substantially, and the aim for this year is to improve the rate of filing of chargesheets to at least 75 percent and the conviction rate to 30 percent. He expressed the hope that the way the entire team of Assam Police is working, it would be possible to achieve the goal.

The DGP pointed out that cybercrime has become a major cause of concern, and to deal with the issue, police have to work on two fronts: the first is to make the people aware so that they do not fall prey to cybercriminals, and the second is to help out the people hit by cyber crimes by taking strict action against the criminals.

Reducing road accidents is another major target for the police. Singh said that the number of fatalities in road accidents came down in 2024 as compared to 2023, and joint efforts are on by the police, Transport Department, and Excise Department to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

Singh said that some residuals of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) are still there in the Upper Assam districts. In the years 2023 and 2024, there were no security forces or civilian casualties in Assam. The aim now is to ensure the residuals are finished and the outfit cannot indulge in any major crime.

He also said that a close watch has to be maintained on the hill districts to ensure that no new ultra group crops up. "If we can consolidate our position for the next five years, it would not be possible for any new outfit to crop up," he added.

On the emerging challenge posed by the Bangladesh-based terrorist groups, including Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), the DGP said that the central agencies and Assam Police are working in close coordination to deal with the threat. He said the Centre and Assam governments are giving priority to the operations against the terror groups. He admitted that illegal migration is also a problem, and in recent times, Assam Police have been able to push back hundreds of illegal migrants to Bangladesh.

Singh said that on the first day of the year, he had a meeting with police rank and file: "One message that I gave is to ensure respect to fellow police personnel and to respect citizens. The quantum of complaints against police has come down, and I want it to come down further."

The DGP said that the fight against drugs would continue, and in the last three years, Assam Police achieved considerable success in seizing drugs. Now, the aim is to investigate the drug-related cases thoroughly to track down the backward and forward linkages of drug trafficking. All the provisions of the NDPS Act would be used to take strict action against the drug dealers, he added. He also said that operations against rhino poaching and cattle smuggling will continue at full throttle in 2025.





By-

R Dutta Choudhury