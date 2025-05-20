Assam–Nagaland villagers unite to rebuild vital bridge amid border tension in Jorhat

Jorhat, May 20: Amid simmering tensions between Assam and Nagaland along the border villages of Jorhat, a rare glimmer of inter-state unity has emerged — thanks to a rickety wooden bridge.

Frustrated by the Assam government's apathy towards the crumbling bridge in Nagajanka under Katoni Gram Panchayat, about 7 km from Mariani, residents on both sides of the inter-state border have come together to build the bridge themselves.

The villagers expressed their resignation with the authorities, pointing out that the bridge has been in a dilapidated state for the past 15–20 years.

Although the Public Works Department (PWD) had sanctioned funds for the construction of a new bridge, no work has been carried out on the ground.

“We’ve seen officials come and inspect the site at least 15–20 times. They dig, take measurements, and leave. Each time we’re told that construction will begin soon — but nothing ever happens,” a local resident of Mariani told The Assam Tribune.

Locals stressed that the bridge is essential for daily commute for people on both sides — in Assam and Nagaland — and its poor condition has caused great inconvenience.

“Be it Assam or Nagaland, all of us depend on this bridge. Since no one has come forward to fix it, we’ve decided to take matters into our own hands,” said another villager from the Assam side.

A resident of Nagaland shared that the bridge’s dangerous condition recently led to an accident involving a two-wheeler.

“We’re rebuilding this for our own commute. We don’t know how long it will last — the floods might wash it away — but we’re doing what we can,” the Naga local told The Assam Tribune.

In recent times, the border villages in the area have been tense, with allegations of encroachment by miscreants from Nagaland.

There have also been reports of miscreants setting forests on fire and incidents of abduction, even as both states claim to be working towards a long-term resolution of the border issue.

On March 31, four residents of Rajbari village were allegedly abducted by suspected Naga miscreants and were forced to sign blank papers before being released.

The miscreants reportedly torched bamboo huts and assaulted villagers, with some locals claiming that shots were fired during the incident.

Amid such hostilities, the joint effort by villagers from both sides of the inter-state border to rebuild a neglected bridge stands out — a small but powerful gesture of grassroots unity and resilience.







