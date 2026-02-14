Assam youth dies in Bengaluru accident amid migrant death concerns

Bijni, Feb 14: At a time when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly flagged the rising number of deaths of Assamese youths working outside the State, a fresh case has emerged from Bengaluru.

Zubin Nath (25), a resident of Barpathar in Bijni, allegedly died in an accident at a tile manufacturing unit, SLV Granites, located at Machohalli Gate (No. 18) on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru.

According to preliminary information received by his family, the incident occurred around 11:30 am on Friday when Nath was reportedly caught in a tile-making machine at the factory. He was declared dead following the accident.

Sources said the family has established contact with the factory authorities. It remains unclear whether Nath’s mortal remains will be brought back under the State government’s Shraddhanjali scheme, as the family is reportedly making arrangements for repatriation on its own. He is survived by his parents, wife and a two-year-old daughter.

CM flags migrant deaths

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Sarma, while addressing a public programme in Udalguri, expressed concern over the increasing number of Assamese youths dying outside the State.

Claiming that several young people from Assam lose their lives every month after migrating in search of employment, Sarma said, “Every month, around 50 young boys reportedly die after leaving their homes in search of work. This is a painful reality. While we continue debates and old stereotypes, our youth are working outside, often in unsafe conditions. This must change.”

He stressed that attracting industries and generating large-scale employment within Assam is the only long-term solution to curb unsafe migration.

The latest incident follows earlier tragedies involving Assamese youths in Bengaluru. In a previous case, four youths from Assam died in a labour shed in the city, where suffocation was suspected to be the cause.

In response to recurring incidents involving migrant workers, the Assam government had launched the Shraddhanjali scheme to facilitate the repatriation of mortal remains of Assamese citizens who die outside the State due to accidents or other causes.

The scheme provides logistical and financial assistance to bereaved families to ensure the deceased are brought home with dignity.