Assam govt launches Shraddhanjali scheme to repatriate citizens dying far from home

Guwahati, Oct 6: In a compassionate move aimed at easing the burden on grieving families, the Assam government, on Monday, launched the “Shraddhanjali” scheme, designed to ensure a dignified return for people from Assam who lose their lives outside the state.

Announcing the scheme after a cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the initiative primarily targets students and workers from humble backgrounds who travel outside Assam for higher studies or employment.

“From today, this initiative will be implemented officially. The scheme will cover students who go out for higher studies and youth who migrate for work,” Sarma said, noting that 24 bodies of Assamese youth have been brought back to the state unofficially this year alone.

However, he clarified that the scheme will not apply to “financially well-off” families or those capable of arranging repatriation on their own.

“The scheme also does not cover individuals who travel outside Assam for medical treatment. If someone can afford medical treatment outside the state, they can afford to bring back the body,” he explained.

The Chief Minister added that in cases of unnatural deaths, such as accidents or crimes, legal assistance will also be provided.

“A designated police officer will travel to the concerned state and bring back the body with due respect. We all know that repatriation costs at least Rs 40,000–50,000. Through this scheme, we hope to ease the burden on grieving parents,” Sarma said.

Families can avail of the scheme by informing the police through multiple channels, such as WhatsApp (918104888), phone (0361-2381511), emergency number 112, or the Sewa Setu Portal.

They will need to provide the deceased person’s location, time, address, and valid identification proofs. Importantly, the deceased must be both an Indian citizen and a resident of Assam.

The launch comes in the wake of the death of nine migrant workers from Assam in an accident at a construction site at the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) thermal power station near Chennai.

Their bodies were flown back to Assam on October 2 via a special flight arranged by the Tamil Nadu government.

At the launch, Sarma also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased worker.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned a solatium of Rs 10 lakh per family and directed officials to ensure the dignified repatriation of the victims.