Assam votes without Zubeen Garg, echoes of loss linger before Bohag Bihu

Guwahati, Apr 9: As Assam heads into Assembly elections, the state is witnessing its first major electoral exercise without its cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose absence is being felt across both political and cultural spaces.

At a polling station in Kahilipara’s Bhagaduttapur area on Thursday, his wife Garima Saikia Garg turned up to vote despite health concerns, underscoring a sense of civic duty intertwined with personal loss.

“It is our duty to vote, which is why I came. I am not well; I was discharged (from hospital) just yesterday, but I still came to fulfill my responsibility as a citizen. Earlier, I used to come with Zubeen,” she said.

She was accompanied by Garg’s sister, Pami Borthakur, who urged voters to exercise their franchise responsibly. “I just want to say that everyone should vote with a clear and informed mind,” she said.

Garg passed away on September 19 during a visit to Singapore. Proceedings related to his death are currently underway at a fast-track court in Guwahati.

Beyond the polling booths, his absence has also cast a shadow over the state’s cultural calendar, particularly as Rongali (Bohag) Bihu approaches in the coming days.

While preparations for the festival continue, the void left by the artiste remains palpable. Garg’s voice, long synonymous with Bihu celebrations, is now set to echo only through recordings and memories.

Renowned singer and music director Manas Robin, said the people of Assam would deeply feel his absence during this year’s festivities.

“As a mark of respect to the iconic singer, I will not participate in any stage shows during the first seven days of Bihu,” he said.

Describing Garg as “like a brother,” Robin also announced the release of a documentary titled Manas-Zubeenor Jatra, which will chronicle their shared journey, both on and off stage.

Reflecting on the broader atmosphere, he noted that the ongoing elections may also influence the festive mood.

“Bihu has always united people beyond differences, and I hope that spirit prevails,” he added.